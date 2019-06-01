TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (TEZNY) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TERNA RETE ELET/ADR (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of TEZNY stock opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. TERNA RETE ELET/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $19.42.
TERNA RETE ELET/ADR Company Profile
Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for TERNA RETE ELET/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TERNA RETE ELET/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.