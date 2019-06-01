Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $74.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TPX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James set a $77.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $56.08 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.15.

TPX opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $68.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.85.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 78.28%. The firm had revenue of $690.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $28,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $253,255.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,998.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $529,635 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

