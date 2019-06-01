Telcoin Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 31st. Telcoin has a total market cap of $22.61 million and $214,180.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, HitBTC and IDEX. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $722.24 or 0.08452743 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00038240 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001583 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000639 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin is a token. Its launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,934,771,471 tokens. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Telcoin Token Trading

Telcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.