TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.73 Million Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (PLYA)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 23.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 619,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,734 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ:PLYA opened at $8.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.62. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a twelve month low of $5.98 and a twelve month high of $11.48.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.60 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLYA. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In related news, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 4,911 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $39,877.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon B. Buhler sold 7,475 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $61,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/td-asset-management-inc-has-4-73-million-position-in-playa-hotels-resorts-nv-plya.html.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.