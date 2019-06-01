Taoping (TAOP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taoping Inc. is a cloud-based ad terminal and service provider of a digital advertising distribution network and new media resource sharing platform in the out-of-home advertising market primarily of China. The Company provides the integrated end-to-end digital advertising solutions enabling customers to distribute and manage ads on the ad display terminals. Taoping Inc., formerly known as China Information Technology Inc., is based in Futian D Shenzhen City, China. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Taoping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

TAOP opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. Taoping has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $37.58 million, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taoping stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Taoping Inc (NASDAQ:TAOP) by 128.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Taoping worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

