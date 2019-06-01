Tandy Leather Factory (TLF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Tandy Leather Factory stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.49. Tandy Leather Factory has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 6.34.

Get Tandy Leather Factory alerts:

Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.74 million for the quarter. Tandy Leather Factory had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.13%.

In other Tandy Leather Factory news, CEO Janet A. Carr bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tandy Leather Factory stock. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandy Leather Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLF) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares during the quarter. Tandy Leather Factory accounts for approximately 1.9% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 6.66% of Tandy Leather Factory worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Tandy Leather Factory

Tandy Leather Factory, Inc operates as a retailer and wholesale distributor of a range of leather and leathercraft related items in North America and internationally. The company offers leather, quality tools, hardware, small machines, accessories, liquids, lace, kits, open workbenches, and teaching materials.

Featured Story: What are retained earnings?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tandy Leather Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandy Leather Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.