Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Insider Adam Selipsky Sells 5,666 Shares

Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) insider Adam Selipsky sold 5,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total value of $641,221.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,366,572.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Adam Selipsky sold 8,995 shares of Tableau Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total value of $1,107,554.35.

On Monday, May 20th, Adam Selipsky sold 11,828 shares of Tableau Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total value of $1,443,962.24.

NYSE DATA traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $112.47. 634,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Tableau Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $136.92.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.24 million. Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 27.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tableau Software Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tableau Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Tableau Software in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut Tableau Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tableau Software to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Tableau Software from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DATA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tableau Software by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tableau Software during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tableau Software

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

