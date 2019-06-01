Syscoin (SYS) Trading 9.4% Higher This Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $42.53 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One Syscoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0768 or 0.00000901 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.74 or 0.01323387 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001539 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00013392 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00062063 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 554,044,885 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, YoBit, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Binance, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.