SYSCO Co. (SYY) is Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. SYSCO makes up about 3.7% of Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $12,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,599,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,170,000 after buying an additional 1,549,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,625,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,966,000 after buying an additional 1,502,847 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 18,997.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,960,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,908,653 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 4.7% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,752,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,323,000 after buying an additional 393,096 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 8.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,948,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,645,000 after buying an additional 633,041 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their target price on SYSCO from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

In other SYSCO news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 707,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $46,874,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.88% of the company’s stock.

SYY traded down $5.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 7,696,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,815. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $59.44 and a 1-year high of $75.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.78 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.66% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.68%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

