Synthomer PLC (SYNT) Plans Dividend of GBX 9.10

Synthomer PLC (LON:SYNT) declared a dividend on Monday, March 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.10 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $4.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 367 ($4.80) on Friday. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of GBX 346.60 ($4.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 580.50 ($7.59). The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.20.

SYNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price (up from GBX 340 ($4.44)) on shares of Synthomer in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Synthomer from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synthomer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 486.40 ($6.36).

In related news, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £3,800 ($4,965.37). Also, insider Calum MacLean sold 73,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.08), for a total transaction of £287,490.45 ($375,657.19).

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive adhesives, acrylic polymers, acrylic dispersions, and other adhesives; latices for foamed bedding products and footwear; and binders for carpet applications.

