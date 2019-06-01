Synovus Financial Corp Has $431,000 Position in Regal Beloit Corp (RBC)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Regal Beloit in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,472,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 31,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 127,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 95,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 21,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 11,102 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC opened at $72.70 on Friday. Regal Beloit Corp has a 12 month low of $66.04 and a 12 month high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $853.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regal Beloit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Regal Beloit from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.50.

Regal Beloit Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

