Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Holdings Raised by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 48,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the first quarter worth about $2,211,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,090,206.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $547,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,255 shares of company stock valued at $21,905,644 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNPS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Synopsys to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $116.44 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.14 and a 12-month high of $124.12. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $836.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

