Switch (SWCH) and SVMK (SVMK) Head to Head Review

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) and SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Switch and SVMK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Switch $405.86 million 7.53 $4.05 million $0.09 137.44 SVMK $254.32 million 8.80 -$154.74 million ($1.43) -12.03

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than SVMK. SVMK is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Switch, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Switch and SVMK, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Switch 0 4 7 0 2.64 SVMK 0 3 5 0 2.63

Switch presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.14%. SVMK has a consensus target price of $16.38, indicating a potential downside of 4.80%. Given Switch’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Switch is more favorable than SVMK.

Dividends

Switch pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. SVMK does not pay a dividend. Switch pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Switch and SVMK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Switch 0.98% 1.27% 0.62% SVMK N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Switch shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of SVMK shares are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of Switch shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of SVMK shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Switch beats SVMK on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet. Switch, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a net promoter score solution that transforms customer feedback into actionable insights; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which measures employee experiences within an organization. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market research solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time actionable data from targeted panelists; SurveyMonkey Apply, an application management solution that is primarily used by educational institutions and non-profits seeking to allocate scholarships and grants; and Wufoo, an easy-to-use form builder that helps users create Web and mobile forms, collect file uploads, and receive online payments. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

