SunTrust Banks Raises Heico (HEI) Price Target to $128.00

Heico (NYSE:HEI) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks to $128.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Heico’s FY2019 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Heico in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Heico from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heico from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Heico from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Heico from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.44.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $121.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.85. Heico has a 1 year low of $70.40 and a 1 year high of $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $515.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.17 million. Heico had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heico will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $137,090.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,505.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,198,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at $774,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,756 shares of company stock worth $2,022,171 over the last three months. 9.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Heico by 60.0% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Heico by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Heico by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Heico by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in Heico by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 25.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

