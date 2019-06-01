SunCoke Energy (SXC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $7.50

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 8680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $487.60 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.04.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $391.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.85 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. SunCoke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,248,666 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,989,000 after acquiring an additional 100,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 936,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 54,912 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 74,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

