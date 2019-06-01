Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Alphabet by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Alphabet by 471.4% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,103.63 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $970.11 and a 12 month high of $1,289.27. The company has a market cap of $776.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.51 by $1.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,361.50.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,187.53, for a total transaction of $46,313.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,991.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 89 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,145.00, for a total value of $101,905.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 779 shares of company stock valued at $931,983 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

