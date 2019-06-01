Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $6.26 Million Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 684,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Syros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 533,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $3,999,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 167,503 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $1,311,548.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $5.17 and a 1-year high of $13.73.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 74.28% and a negative net margin of 3,012.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYRS. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.66.

WARNING: “Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Takes $6.26 Million Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/sumitomo-mitsui-trust-holdings-inc-takes-6-26-million-position-in-syros-pharmaceuticals-inc-syrs.html.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

See Also: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.