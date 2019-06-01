Stronghold USD (USDS) Market Capitalization Hits $408,412.00

Stronghold USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Stronghold USD has a total market capitalization of $408,412.00 and $6,096.00 worth of Stronghold USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stronghold USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00018927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Stronghold and Stellarport. In the last seven days, Stronghold USD has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stronghold USD Token Profile

Stronghold USD’s total supply is 400,000 tokens. Stronghold USD’s official Twitter account is @Strongholdxchg . The Reddit community for Stronghold USD is /r/Strongholdxchg . Stronghold USD’s official website is stronghold.co/stronghold-usd . Stronghold USD’s official message board is medium.com/strongholdxchg

Stronghold USD Token Trading

Stronghold USD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Stronghold and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stronghold USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stronghold USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stronghold USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

