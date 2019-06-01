Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on SciPlay (SCPL)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.31.
Shares of SCPL opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $18.75.
About SciPlay
SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.
