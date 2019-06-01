Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on SciPlay (SCPL)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.31.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of SCPL opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. SciPlay has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $18.75.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 497,500 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $7,925,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joshua J. Wilson purchased 6,000 shares of SciPlay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 759,500 shares of company stock worth $11,904,675 over the last 90 days.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.