State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 15.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,780 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,408,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 459,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,850,000 after buying an additional 140,333 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 450,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,391,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,551,000 after buying an additional 94,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 715,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,713,000 after buying an additional 78,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

SSD stock opened at $60.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.54. Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $78.36.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.80 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti set a $72.00 target price on Simpson Manufacturing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $131,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

