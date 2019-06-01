SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC) Holdings Raised by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 351,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $22,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 13,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $607,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 17,159 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,569 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.96 and a 52-week high of $67.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 164.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

