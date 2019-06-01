Sprott Resource (SRHI) Shares Down 7.9%

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc (TSE:SRHI) shares traded down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.27 and last traded at C$1.28. 110,030 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 257% from the average session volume of 30,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.78 million and a PE ratio of -1.87.

About Sprott Resource (TSE:SRHI)

Sprott Resource Holdings Inc operates as a diversified resource holding company that primarily invests in mining and energy sectors. It operates through two segments, the Minera Tres Valles SpA and Corporate segments. The company's main asset is the Minera Tres Valles copper mining complex located in the Province of Choapa, Chile.

