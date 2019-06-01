SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) 1-Day Volume Tops $52,963.00

SpectrumNetwork (CURRENCY:SPEC) traded up 183.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. SpectrumNetwork has a market capitalization of $7,223.00 and approximately $52,963.00 worth of SpectrumNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SpectrumNetwork has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SpectrumNetwork token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinlim and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,553.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.82 or 0.03102237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.72 or 0.05092535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.43 or 0.01317001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.01085275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.54 or 0.00100091 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.56 or 0.01013944 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00337612 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00019793 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork Profile

SPEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2015. SpectrumNetwork’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 949,512,740 tokens. The Reddit community for SpectrumNetwork is /r/SpectrumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SpectrumNetwork’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SpectrumNetwork is medium.com/@spectrumnetwork. SpectrumNetwork’s official website is www.the-spectrumnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling SpectrumNetwork

SpectrumNetwork can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinlim and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpectrumNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpectrumNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpectrumNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

