SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Holdings Increased by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 7.9% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,794,000.

SPY stock opened at $275.27 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $233.76 and a 1 year high of $294.95.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

