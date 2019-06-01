South32 (S32) PT Lowered to GBX 220 at HSBC

South32 (LON:S32) had its price target decreased by HSBC from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

S32 has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on South32 from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of South32 in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 232 ($3.03).

Shares of South32 stock opened at GBX 183 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.65. South32 has a 1-year low of GBX 171.70 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 236 ($3.08).

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

