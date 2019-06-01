Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 118 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $140.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

