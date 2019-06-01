Sonos Inc (SONO) Receives $20.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SONO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get Sonos alerts:

In other Sonos news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 209,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $2,054,853.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Giannetto sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 812,031 shares of company stock valued at $8,445,999 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SONO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Sonos in the first quarter worth $5,431,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the first quarter valued at $1,157,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 8.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sonos by 546.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 796,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after acquiring an additional 673,153 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sonos in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONO opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.58. Sonos has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $210.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.42 million. Sonos had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 6.88%. Sonos’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Featured Article: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.