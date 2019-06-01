Sonic Automotive (SAH) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SAH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

SAH stock opened at $17.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $773.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Sonic Automotive has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $23.60.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after acquiring an additional 256,919 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,076,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,559,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,338,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,150 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 686,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 64,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.