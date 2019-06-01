Smith & Nephew plc (SN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,540.63 ($20.13).

SN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Smith & Nephew to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,475 ($19.27) to GBX 1,525 ($19.93) in a research note on Friday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,477 ($19.30) to GBX 1,516 ($19.81) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,475 ($19.27) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of SN traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 1,664 ($21.74). 1,731,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,665.50 ($21.76). The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Susan Swabey sold 1,097 shares of Smith & Nephew stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($18.99), for a total value of £15,939.41 ($20,827.66). Also, insider Roland Diggelmann bought 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,532 ($20.02) per share, with a total value of £23,592.80 ($30,828.17).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

