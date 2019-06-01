Smartshare (SSP) Price Reaches $0.0009

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Smartshare has a total market cap of $4.13 million and $383,808.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $5.60 and $33.94. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005077 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00389102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.24 or 0.02242555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011739 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000431 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00161481 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004082 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $33.94, $50.98, $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $18.94, $24.43, $32.15, $24.68, $13.77 and $7.50. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

