SlateStone Wealth LLC Buys 11,597 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Truehand Inc bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Paypal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.82 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Paypal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Paypal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.68.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,709,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 74,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.08, for a total value of $7,185,958.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,798,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 317,031 shares of company stock worth $32,694,379 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $109.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $130.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.05. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

