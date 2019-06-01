SINA (SINA) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $76.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SINA. BidaskClub raised SINA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on SINA from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut SINA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut SINA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SINA in a report on Monday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $75.69.

Get SINA alerts:

SINA stock opened at $40.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.08. SINA has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $96.71.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $475.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.57 million. SINA had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SINA will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SINA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,402,000 after purchasing an additional 118,172 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in SINA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 1,967,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,560,000 after purchasing an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in SINA by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,789,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,985,000 after purchasing an additional 266,059 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SINA by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,070,000 after purchasing an additional 345,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SINA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 856,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,768,000 after purchasing an additional 22,151 shares in the last quarter. 62.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.