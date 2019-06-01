Simon Property Group Inc to Post Q2 2019 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (SPG)

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $12.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.04 EPS.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 41.45%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SPG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.14.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $162.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $158.21 and a one year high of $191.49.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

In other Simon Property Group news, insider John Rulli sold 9,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total value of $1,613,717.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,228,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,246,108,000 after purchasing an additional 763,535 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 33,036.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,272,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 11,238,614 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,049,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,352,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,005 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,944,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,076,000 after acquiring an additional 149,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,780 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

