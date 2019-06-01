Siltronic (WAF) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.67 ($107.75).

Get Siltronic alerts:

WAF opened at €61.22 ($71.19) on Wednesday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Siltronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siltronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.