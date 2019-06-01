Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 63.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,536 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Atlassian by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 22,604 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Atlassian by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 1,299.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,192 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atlassian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.87.

Atlassian stock opened at $125.88 on Friday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a one year low of $60.39 and a one year high of $132.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,798.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 199.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $309.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.68 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 38.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/signaturefd-llc-raises-stake-in-atlassian-co-plc-team.html.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

See Also: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.