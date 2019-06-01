Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Hydrogen Group (HYDG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Hydrogen Group (LON:HYDG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

HYDG stock opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 million and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Hydrogen Group has a 52 week low of GBX 29.75 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 85 ($1.11).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Hydrogen Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Hydrogen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services, including legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and technical and scientific market sector services, such as energy and life sciences.

