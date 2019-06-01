Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Hydrogen Group (HYDG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Hydrogen Group (LON:HYDG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

HYDG stock opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 million and a P/E ratio of 11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Hydrogen Group has a 52 week low of GBX 29.75 ($0.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 85 ($1.11).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Hydrogen Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Hydrogen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

Hydrogen Group Company Profile

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services, including legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and technical and scientific market sector services, such as energy and life sciences.

