Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Aviva (AV)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 520 ($6.79) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 479 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.32) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 556 ($7.27) to GBX 562 ($7.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 535 ($6.99) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aviva presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 492 ($6.43).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 404.60 ($5.29) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion and a PE ratio of 10.70. Aviva has a 52 week low of GBX 361.80 ($4.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 523.60 ($6.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of GBX 20.75 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Aviva’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £4,177.26 ($5,458.33). Also, insider Tom Stoddard sold 153,625 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.38), for a total value of £632,935 ($827,041.68). Insiders have bought a total of 1,080 shares of company stock worth $447,894 over the last quarter.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

