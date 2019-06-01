Shelton Capital Management Sells 36,872 Shares of Genworth Financial Inc (GNW)

Shelton Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,872 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Genworth Financial by 16.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,084,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 155,417 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $6,972,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 30.5% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 18.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 358,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 56,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 266,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.91. 6,160,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,728,122. Genworth Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Genworth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genworth Financial Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

