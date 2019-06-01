SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 92.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 56,661 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 379,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael E. Stillabower sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,024.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $1,208,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,256.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,579,837. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $51.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $238.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

