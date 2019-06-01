SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 691 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 177.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in National Western Life Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in National Western Life Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 5,320.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $266.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.07. National Western Life Group Inc has a 12-month low of $252.49 and a 12-month high of $335.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.49 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.16%.

NWLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 691 Shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/01/sg-americas-securities-llc-acquires-691-shares-of-national-western-life-group-inc-nwli.html.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.