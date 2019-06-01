Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.0172 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.07 million and approximately $524,248.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Upbit, Bittrex and Bibox. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a token. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 295,507,535 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, Upbit, Hotbit, GDAC, Bilaxy, BitForex, Bibox and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

