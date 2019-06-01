Scry.info (DDD) Market Cap Achieves $9.68 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. Scry.info has a market cap of $9.68 million and approximately $821,251.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scry.info has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

