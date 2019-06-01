SciPlay (SCPL) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

SCPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on SciPlay in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.31.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. SciPlay has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $18.75.

In related news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,787,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Joshua J. Wilson purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 759,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,904,675.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

Recommended Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.