Sanofi SA (SNY) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sanofi by 15,317.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after purchasing an additional 155,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Sanofi by 342.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 114,008 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,557,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sanofi by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Sanofi by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 131,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.17, for a total transaction of $54,041,669.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $40.43 on Friday. Sanofi SA has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $45.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

