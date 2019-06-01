Sangoma Technologies (STC) Earns Buy Rating from Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Sangoma Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STC. Cormark raised their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$2.25 to C$2.40 in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Pi Financial raised their target price on Sangoma Technologies from C$2.25 to C$2.60 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

CVE STC opened at C$1.58 on Tuesday. Sangoma Technologies has a one year low of C$1.02 and a one year high of C$1.84. The company has a market cap of $90.12 million and a P/E ratio of 395.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.46.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. It offers private branch exchange (PBX) platforms, including PBXact Cloud, a cloud based business communication platform; PBXact, an on-premise PBX phone systems; PBXact SaaS, software as a service; and FreePBX.

