Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Prosperity Bancshares (PB) to Underperform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) from a mkt perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Hovde Group lowered Prosperity Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated a market-perform rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.50.

PB stock opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $57.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $183.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 5,839.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,642,789 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,615,129 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 513.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

