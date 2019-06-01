Royce & Associates LP Has $9.20 Million Position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMAG)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 714,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,553 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,281,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,638,000 after buying an additional 69,550 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 440,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMAG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $13.00 target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AMAG Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($2.77). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $75.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Elizabeth Scott Bolgiano purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 74,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,077.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Krop purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $99,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 81,399 shares in the company, valued at $806,664.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $260,750. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

