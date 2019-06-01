Royal Gold (RGLD) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Royal Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

RGLD opened at $87.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.11. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Royal Gold by 72.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Royal Gold by 18.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in Royal Gold by 5.9% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

