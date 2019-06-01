Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDSA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,350 ($43.77) to GBX 2,950 ($38.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HSBC decreased their target price on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,785 ($36.39) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,972.69 ($38.84).

Shares of LON:RDSA opened at GBX 2,461 ($32.16) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,708 ($35.38). The company has a market cap of $204.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 869.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

