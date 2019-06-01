Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.69.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.50 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 113,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,686,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,046,000 after acquiring an additional 174,262 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RBA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.37. 225,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,685. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $30.76 and a 1-year high of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

